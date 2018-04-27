TSB customer 'angry' at computer problems

Video

TSB customers in Scotland have expressed anger that they still can't access their money, nearly a week after a major computer failure.

Businesses have been struggling to make sure staff get paid this month.

TSB has brought in experts from IBM to try to solve the crisis - but customers continue to face difficulties.

Kamelia Kalinova, a 24-year-old supermarket worker who lives in Glasgow, is one angry customer.

The computer failure came as she was in the middle of moving house.