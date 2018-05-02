Media player
Rape trial 'left my daughter humiliated'
The mother of a teenager who killed herself after testifying against the man who raped her has been speaking about the court ordeal.
Lindsay Armstrong was 17 when she took her life, weeks after giving evidence about the attack.
Lindsay's mother Linda blames the way her daughter was forced to testify in court.
02 May 2018
