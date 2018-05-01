'Drink put me in hospital for 11 weeks'

Video

David Richardson from Glasgow had a good job and a good life before his drink problem took hold.

The 52-year-old explains how alcoholism has affected his life: "I was in the Royal Infirmary for 11 weeks and I was in a bad way because, I don't know if it was that time there or the time previous, with the alcohol I ended up with TB, pneumonia because I had no heating and no food in the house."

However, a wake-up call was to come.

David explains: "I got out of hospital and went back to my brother's, God rest him he has passed away now, and all the family was out and he sat holding my hand and he starts crying and he says 'we lost you there', he said 'you died', he said 'we lost you'.

"So, ever since that day I have never took a drop of alcohol."

Mr Richardson told his story to BBC Scotland's India Grant.