'I just want to live a normal life'
A family has been telling of the stress caused by a Home Office threat to deport a mother who lives in Scotland.

The Home Office has admitted an error was made. But the Merrys, from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, still face a battle to secure the status that will let them stay together in the UK.

  • 02 May 2018