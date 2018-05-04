Video

Two World War One naval disasters have been commemorated on Islay.

US troopships SS Tuscania and HMS Otranto sank, within eight months of each other, in 1918.

Donald and John McPhee rescued survivors from the Otranto as they washed onto the beach.

Great-granddaughter Morvern met Mark Jabbusch, the grandson of US soldier David Roberts, who survived the disaster and was rescued by the brothers.

Mark says the image of the brothers' using a shepherd's crook to in the daring rescue will stay with him forever.