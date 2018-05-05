Media player
Independence supporters stage Glasgow march
Tens of thousands of Scottish independence supporters have marched through Glasgow.
The organisers of the annual All Under One Banner event said they hoped about 40,000 people would attend, but said early estimates were up to 80,000.
The march left Kelvingrove Park at 11:30 and ended with a rally on Glasgow Green.
The event is one of a series being held across Scotland by All Under One Banner.
05 May 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window