'I felt bullied because I wanted flexible working'
Karen Harper was a police constable for more than 20 years.

She says she felt forced out for trying to secure flexible working hours.

Police Scotland does not comment on individual cases, but says the service has undergone significant changes since 2014.

  • 07 May 2018