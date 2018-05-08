Video

A young man who was bullied over his appearance is using his ordeal to help others avoid it.

Rory McGuire's birthmark saw him tormented from an early age. He has undergone more than 20 operations, but says the abuse he endured was more damaging and painful.

The 24-year-old is now fronting a campaign to encourage people targeted over facial differences to report the incidents to police as hate crimes.

Rory was speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Kaye Adams Programme.