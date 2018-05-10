Media player
"He needs help and we just want him to come home."
The family of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison have issued a plea for him to come home.
Police searching for the missing man have appealed for three people spotted on the Forth Road Bridge to come forward.
Neil Hutchison, Scott's brother, spoke to the media as the search continues.
10 May 2018
