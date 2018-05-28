Brexit: 'Time is running out for the UK'

Video
Nicola Sturgeon: 'Time is running out for the UK' in Brexit talks
The first minister has said "time is running out for the UK" in its negotiations with the EU over Brexit.
Nicola Sturgeon said the prospect of a no deal situation would serve no one's interests, while remaining in the customs union and single market would help progress talks.
Ms Sturgeon was speaking after a meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.
The UK is due to leave the EU in March 2019 and negotiators have said they want a deal in place by the end of the year.
