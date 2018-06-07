Boys rescued 'in the nick of time'

Media player
Boys rescued from rocks 'in the nick of time'
Two boys, aged 11 and 14, have been saved from the rising tide after getting stranded on rocks off a Scottish beach.
It is understood one of them got into difficulty and his friend swam out to help him and stayed with him on the rocks at Hopeman.
HM Coastguard Inverness says they got to the pair in the "nick of time".
07 Jun 2018
