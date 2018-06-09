Media player
Fans remember Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper at Pittodrie
The Aberdeen midfielder, who died last month aged 54, was one of the Dons' Gothenburg Greats that won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1983. He also played for Rangers and had management spells at Peterhead, Ross County and Hartlepool United.
09 Jun 2018
