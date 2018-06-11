'I climbed this sea stack for my mum'
An eight-year-old boy has become the youngest person to climb the Old Man of Hoy.

Edward Mills took on the challenge in aid of a cancer charity after his mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.

He described his ascent of the 450ft (140m) column of rock as "quite scary".

