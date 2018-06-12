Swans waddle along busy road in rush hour
Video

This family of swans was spotted on the A90 in the north east of Scotland, oblivious to the rush-hour hold-up they were causing.

They were heading north near Cortes in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday morning.

Jamie Hagen, who took the footage, said: "It was very funny."

