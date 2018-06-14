Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Another name for a hummingbird's beak is.....?
Do you know another name for a hummingbird's beak? It was the question that stumped First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
She was asked about it by Scottish Labour's Richard Leonard at First Minister's Questions.
-
14 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window