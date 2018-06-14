Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Hector: Lucky escape for driver hit by falling tree
A Scottish Gas worker had a lucky escape when a tree fell in front of his van in Edinburgh.
The driver braked hard when he spotted the hazard in Stathearn Road, and while the windscreen was shattered he avoided serious injury.
-
14 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-44486235/storm-hector-lucky-escape-for-driver-hit-by-falling-treeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window