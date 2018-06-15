Charles Rennie Mackintosh mural unveiled
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Huge mural to Charles Rennie Mackintosh unveiled

A huge mural to Charles Rennie Mackintosh has been unveiled in Glasgow to mark 150 years since the artist and architect's birth.

Street artist Rogue One and Art Pistol Projects created the design based on the avant garde designer's own distinctive style.

  • 15 Jun 2018