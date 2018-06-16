Media player
Nicola Sturgeon at Glasgow School of Art fire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon live from the scene of the Glasgow School of Art fire.
The world-renowned Mackintosh Building has been gutted by another huge blaze, four years after part of it was destroyed by fire.
Flames ripped through the building after it caught fire at about 23:20 on Friday evening.
16 Jun 2018
