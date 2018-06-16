Media player
City 'in shock' over Glasgow School of Art fire
People have expressed their disbelief after Glasgow School of Art was ravaged by another fire, four years after part of the building was destroyed by a fire.
The famous Mackintosh building had been undergoing a multi-million pound restoration project.
The latest blaze spread to nearby buildings, including the O2 ABC music venue.
16 Jun 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window