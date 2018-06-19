Video
Badger lessons aim to tackle persecution
School children in Scotland have been learning about badgers as part of a drive to stamp out badger persecution.
Campaigners at the Scottish Badgers conservation charity say persecution is still a problem in many communities - four incidents involving badgers and setts have been reported in the past six weeks alone in South Lanarkshire.
Work involving the children has included setting camera traps to let them to see for themselves the animals at play.
