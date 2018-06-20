Media player
'They grabbed me and taped me to a chair'
A woman who claims she was taped to a chair and gagged by two male colleagues has told BBC Scotland how she was left her petrified.
DeeAnn Fitzpatrick claims a decade of bullying at Marine Scotland's Scrabster office made her contemplate suicide.
The alleged incident happened in 2010 after Ms Fitzpatrick, a fisheries officer, became a whistle blower about a misogynist culture within the agency.
20 Jun 2018
