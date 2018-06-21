Criminals' cash reinvested into communities

Video

Meet Joe Mearns, who has achieved a life goal by becoming a football coach.

It was thanks to funding from a Scottish government scheme to seize money from criminals and reinvest it back into communities.

Joe was born with no arms and has scoliosis of the spine. He now works as a coach with Celtic FC Foundation, thanks to funding from cashback for communities.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the initiative.

The money is taken from criminals under the proceeds of crime legislation and reinvested in programmes.