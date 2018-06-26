Glasgow arms fair draws protest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Glasgow arms fair sparks protest

Protesters have gathered outside a controversial military defence fair in Glasgow.

The Undersea Defence Technology conference is attracting delegates from around the world.

Glasgow City Council and its events arm Glasgow Life have faced criticism for appearing to support the fair.

The city's SNP administration said it was signed off before last May's elections.

  • 26 Jun 2018