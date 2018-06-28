Pink sparrow swoops into garden

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pink sparrow swoops into Scottish garden
A pink house sparrow has popped up in a garden near Glasgow to feast on bird food.
Ornithologists believe the bird may have developed its pink colour after feasting on salmon pellets.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window