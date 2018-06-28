Surf therapy helping young Scots

Video

The charity Wave Project Scotland is helping young people cope with life through surf therapy.

The group offers courses for children and young adults with learning disabilities, anxiety and depression, behavioural issues and those coping with bereavement.

Wave Project began life in Cornwall and has expanded across the UK as the demand has grown.

The East Lothian club, which has lottery funding, currently has places for 42 young people and relies on a team of volunteers who provide one-to-one coaching.

There is now a waiting list for places in East Lothian and Wave Project is planning a second Scottish site at St Andrews in Fife.