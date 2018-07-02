Annie Lennox becomes GCU chancellor

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Annie Lennox installed as Chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University
Annie Lennox has been installed as chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University.
The singer-songwriter said she was "humbled and awed beyond measure" to be appointed to the ceremonial role.
During a special ceremony at the Glasgow campus, she pledged to further the university's mission to promote the common good.
The Aberdeen-born star of the Eurythmics is the first woman to take on the role.
-
02 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-44690474/annie-lennox-installed-as-chancellor-of-glasgow-caledonian-universityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window