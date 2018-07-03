Media player
NHS at 70: The ambulance crew who saved my girl
A mum and daughter have gone back to meet the paramedics who saved the little girl's life.
The ambulance crew was called out when little Beth Stevenson, from Edinburgh, suffered sudden heart failure.
03 Jul 2018
