When Martin Compston met Midge Ure after playing him in TV comedy
Martin Compston has met Midge Ure after playing him in TV comedy.
The Line of Duty actor has just played the Ultravox singer in an episode of Urban Myths, which was a TV comedy about Live Aid.
The pair met for the first time at a ceremony at Glasgow Caledonian University earlier this week.
06 Jul 2018
