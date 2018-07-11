Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Adam Black doesn't want to hide his stutter anymore
When Adam Black was growing up, his stutter held him back.
Rather than stumble over his words, he would not answer questions in class and he relied on his friends to talk on his behalf.
He can't hide the fact that he has a stutter, and he doesn't want to anymore.
11 Jul 2018
