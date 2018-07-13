Media player
Hate crime victim praised for attack response
When Blair Wilson was targeted in a violent homophobic attack, he was left with a black eye and blood running down his face.
But within minutes of the assault, he posted a defiant selfie on social media which has received widespread acclaim.
The striking photograph shows him smiling broadly into the camera, with blood dripping from his nose and into his mouth.
Now the 21-year-old from Neilston, East Renfrewshire, has spoken to BBC The Social about the experience in his hometown.
