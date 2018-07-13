Media player
Anti-Trump protests in Glasgow
Protestors gather in Glasgow ahead of the arrival of US president Donald Trump in Scotland on Friday evening.
Mr Trump will spend the weekend at his Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire after completing his two-day working trip to the UK.
13 Jul 2018
