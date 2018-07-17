Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Young people shouldn't have to live like this'
Youth unemployment rates are falling but what is't like to be a young worker?
Kyle Scott is 23 and has been working, studying, helping out with family finances and trying to live his life.
He says that low pay and little or no job security make it hard to get by.
-
17 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window