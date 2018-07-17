Baking bread with insects

Media player
Video
Would you eat bread baked with insects?
A group of students are trying to change the way we think about food, and in the process, create a more sustainable model of food production.
Dominic, Florian, Astrid and Katharina import “cricket powder” from Canada, which is made of roasted crickets and is rich in protein.
The powdered crickets are used as a substitute for flour in the baking process. The team say that farming crickets, on a mass scale, leaves a much smaller carbon footprint than other forms of farming.
Crickets need less feed, less land and less water to survive than most other “livestock”.
Would you try it?
17 Jul 2018
