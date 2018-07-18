Media player
Drone swoops in to spot missing climber in the Himalayas
A climber has been describing the moment he was spotted by a drone after a fall in the Himalayas.
Rick Allen, from Aboyne, had been feared dead when he want missing on a solo climb.
He was spotted by Polish brothers Andrzej and Bartek Bargiel, who helped guide rescuers to Mr Allen's location.
18 Jul 2018
