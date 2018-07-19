Fans gather for UK's largest Lego event

Media player
UK's largest Lego event under way in Glasgow
A touring celebration of Lego, billed as the biggest of its kind in the UK, has arrived in Glasgow.
One of the centrepieces of the Bricklive 2018 convention is a 200,000-brick elephant.
We checked out some of the exhibits at the SEC.
19 Jul 2018
