Fans gather for UK's largest Lego event
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

UK's largest Lego event under way in Glasgow

A touring celebration of Lego, billed as the biggest of its kind in the UK, has arrived in Glasgow.

One of the centrepieces of the Bricklive 2018 convention is a 200,000-brick elephant.

We checked out some of the exhibits at the SEC.

  • 19 Jul 2018