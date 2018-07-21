Hundreds attend six-year-old's funeral
Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of Alesha MacPhail who was killed while on holiday on a Scottish island.

They were asked to wear pink to remember the six-year-old, who was found dead after disappearing from her grandmother's home on the Isle of Bute on 2 July.

