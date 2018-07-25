Welcome to Butler School

Media player
Welcome to Simeon Rosset's Butler School
Have you ever wondered what it is like to be a butler in the 21st Century?
Simeon Rosset has served some of the world's biggest celebrities including Luciano Pavarotti, Bono and Sir Cliff Richard.
He also worked for a Russian oligarch, who will remain nameless, who likes to dance almost naked on top of a Lamborghini.
Simeon now runs the only Butler School in Scotland. You could be his next student...if you have £2,000 and two weeks to spare.
Video Journalist - Graham Fraser
25 Jul 2018
