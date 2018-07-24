'We have created a world-class golf destination'

Video

The Trump Organisation has said it will submit a planning application for 500 homes at its golf resort in Aberdeenshire.

It said £150m will be invested in the development at the Menie estate.

The original vision for the golf resort included two courses a large hotel, and hundreds of houses and holiday cottages.

To date, one golf course, a clubhouse and a small hotel at the original estate house have been created.

The plans will be considered by Aberdeenshire Council.

Sarah Malone, of Trump International Golf Links, talks of the plans.