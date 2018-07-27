Five dead after minibus crash

Video

Five people were killed and five others injured when a minibus and 4x4 crashed in Moray.

The collision was on the A96, three miles from Keith on the road to Huntly, at about 23:40 on Thursday.

Police said one of the five injured had "potentially life-threatening injuries".

The emergency services were assisted by a coastguard helicopter. Casualties were taken to various hospitals, one being airlifted.