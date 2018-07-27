Media player
Police statement on minibus crash which claimed five lives
Five people including a four-year-old boy have died and several other people were injured when a minibus and a 4x4 crashed in Moray.
Police Scotland Supt Louise Blakelock read a statement to the media.
