Virtual reality therapy to be rolled out
Virtual reality therapy opens new horizons for neurological conditions

Virtual reality therapy for people living with MS, motor neurone disease, cerebral palsy and brain injuries is being rolled out across the UK following success at a Sue Ryder centre in Aberdeen.

Staff at the neurological treatment centre say residents have reduced blood pressure and pain levels, and are more relaxed following therapy sessions.

Kathleen, who uses a wheelchair, says VR has brought new horizons to her.

  • 27 Jul 2018