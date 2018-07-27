Lightning strike as woman films at window

Media player
Lightning strikes as woman films at window in Galashiels
Lightning strikes as Tracey Kutluol films from her home in Galashiels in the Scottish Borders.
Tracey, 43, opened the window and leaned out to get a better view of the storm on her mobile phone.
She got a big scare, but was not hurt.
27 Jul 2018
