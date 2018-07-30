Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Captive-bred beavers pair in the wild at Knapdale
Two captive-bred beavers successfully pairing in the wild has been caught on camera for the first time following the Scottish Beaver Trial
Night vision cameras show male Harris and female Alba affectionately grooming each other at Knapdale Forest in Argyll.
Harris was born at the Wildwood Trust in Kent and Alba is from RZSS Highland Wildlife Park. It is part of ongoing work bringing beavers back to Scotland after 400 years.
-
30 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window