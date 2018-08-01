Media player
Video
The luxurious renovation of Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Tea Rooms
Glaswegian businesswoman Celia Sinclair has a dream to buy and renovate the derelict Charles Rennie Mackintosh Tea Rooms.
01 Aug 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window