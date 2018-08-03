Glasgow evictions protest at Home Office
Video

Protesters supporting two hunger-striking asylum seekers face police outside the Home Office building in Glasgow.

It follows planned evictions by contractor Serco of about 300 people who have been refused asylum.

A large police presence guided protesters off the roads and onto the pavements.

