Guide to Edinburgh Festival season

The 2018 Edinburgh festival season has begun, with thousands of performers and visitors arriving in the capital.
For many people this means the famous Fringe Festival, but there are a number of festivals held across the city.
Here’s a tour of five of Edinburgh's most popular festivals.
03 Aug 2018
