MSP claims NHS Tayside boss received £300,000 payment package
MSP Jenny Marra claims former NHS Tayside boss Lesley McLay received a £300,000 payment package.
Ms McLay left the health board last week after going on sick leave in April, the day after being told she could no longer continue in the role.
Ms Marra said a payment of such size would be a "slap in the face" for the people of Tayside.
NHS Tayside said claims made about "any sum of money received by Ms McLay are categorically untrue".
06 Aug 2018
