When your mum kisses you on TV

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
When your mum kisses you on national TV
Fraser takes it all in his stride when proud mum Alison excitedly congratulates him on his exam results.
-
07 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window