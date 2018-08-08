Media player
'Ninety-three of our former pupils died in WW1'
Scottish school pupils join events to remember the WW1 Battle of Amiens.
The teenagers were chosen for their work with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC).
The Battle of Amiens began 100 years ago and it marked a significant turning point in WWI.
08 Aug 2018
