Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet Scotland's new wee red pandas
Scotland's newest little red panda kits have been spotted with their mother at their Highland home.
The pair were born last month at the Highland Wildlife Park in the Cairngorms.
Images: Corinne Pardey, Alyson Houston and Una Richardson.
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window